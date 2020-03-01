Chinese industry mood drops to record low | 29/2/20

As the Beijing Statistics Office announced on Saturday, the official purchasing manager index (PMI) for manufacturing fell in February to 35.7 points, the lowest value ever recorded. The previous record low was measured in November 2008 during the global financial crisis. Values ​​above the critical limit of 50 points indicate a positive mood in the economy, while a downturn is expected below. The stringent measures against the spread of lung disease Covid-19 had practically brought the Chinese economy to a standstill since late January. Factories and companies are only slowly starting to work again

BEIJING (dpa-AFX)