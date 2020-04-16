Chinese Lab Coronavirus Theory: Virus Intentionally Created But Accidentally Released Says Report

Where does Coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 come from? The United States of America (USA) has recently found an interesting theory of the real origin of the deadly virus.

Report of Fox News allegedly reveals that a particular lab in Wuhan, China was the first one to create the virus. Unfortunately, Patient Zero– which was the first person to acquire Coronavirus– turned out to be working on the same lab and started the spread in the region and the whole world. The U.S. now demands accountability from China.

As first reported via Fox News, the Secretary of U.S. State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, Apr. 15, the country is now demanding China to ‘come clean’ and account for their real connection with the spread of the virus.

It turns out that China seemed to be the ones that created the virus, after all. Fox News revealed that SARS-CoV-2 initially came from a bat. However, a particular Chinese lab in Wuhan called Wuhan Institute of Virology allegedly studied to recreate the virus. Interestingly, Patient Zero– which was the first case of Coronavirus in the world– worked on the same lab and possibly got expose to the virus, resulting in him to spread out the virus, causing a pandemic unintentionally.

The news agency even called the Coronavirus outbreak as China’s “costliest government cover up of all time.”

Unlike the original theories that China may have intentionally released the virus to be used as a bioweapon against rival countries, Fox News reiterated that the country did not aim to use the virus for this purpose.

It was found that China might create the deadly virus to compete against America’s combating skills with viruses– for them to be “equal or more than the U.S.”

Associated Press also reported that China didn’t warn the public about the virus within the first six days of its spread. Experts claim that if only the country announced the pandemic early in time, more lives would be saved during the first week.

“This is tremendous,” said Zuo-Feng Zhang, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If they took action six days earlier, there would have been much fewer patients, and medical facilities would have been sufficient. We might have avoided the collapse of Wuhan’s medical system.”

As said, the U.S. State is now looking for an explanation from China regarding these allegations.

“The Chinese government needs to come clean and needs to be accountable,” said Pompeo. “It needs to explain what happened and why it is the case that that information wasn’t made more broadly available.”

Pompeo also mentioned that his counterparts around the world share the same confusion and want China to explain everything regarding the issues.

