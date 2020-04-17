Chinese Lab Coronavirus Theory ‘Well-Planned’ Says Ex-U.S. Intelligence; China Denies ALL Allegations

The famous Coronavirus Chinese lab theory now stirs out all other theories of the origin of the virus. Friday, Apr. 17, China has officially denied all allegations pertaining to their connection with the creation of the virus. They even said that they don’t do ‘cover-ups’– as opposed to what the theories were implying. On the other hand, an ex-official of US Army Intelligence commented on the issue and described the theory as a ‘well-planned’ act of China to defeat the country.

As reported via The Guardian, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian now officially explained their side regarding claims of China’s creation of the virus. According to him, the Chinese government did not and will not allow cover-ups of any kind regarding this controversial issue.

He explains that the Chinese medical teams were busy saving lives during the pandemic. This was the reason why the government had a delay in reporting the virus.

“Medical workers at some facilities might have been preoccupied with saving lives and there existed delayed reporting, underreporting or misreporting, but there has never been any cover-up, and we do not allow cover-ups,” said Lijian.

He also reminded every government claiming these theories that the World Health Organization already said that there was no legal evidence that China did the virus.

“I’d like to remind you that the WHO has repeatedly stated that there is no evidence showing the virus was made in a lab. Many renowned medical specialists in the world have also debunked the ‘lab leakage’ theory as not science-based at all,” he added.

Unfortunately, China’s denial of the said issue did not help with claims against them. In fact, hours before China’s announcement, Fox News reported that China’s narratives were not yet believed by most U.S. officials– especially in U.S. Army Intelligence.

One ex-official from the American agency said that the actions of China seemed to be a ‘well-planned’ act for them to fight against America.

Tech Times reported that China allegedly created the virus but got spread out due to an accident. It was written clear that the intentions of the Asian country are not to cause a pandemic, but for the country to prove the United States’ inability to cure virus– leading people to think that they’re more superior against the U.S. when it comes to viruses.

“This was a well-planned, multifaceted strategic operation. First, blind your adversary. In this case, collect intelligence by hacking or other means to identify operatives. Then, remove those human assets or sources by imprisonment or execution. This is far more subtle than blinding our satellites, which would be an overt act of war,” explained one former U.S. Army intelligence leader.

For now, other details are still left to be discovered by authorities.

ALSO READ: [BREAKING] Foreign State Hackers Have Broken Into U.S. Coronavirus Research, FBI says