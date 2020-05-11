Chinese premier urges creation of famous brands to promote national development

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday urged that more famous brands be created to better meet the demands of China’s consumption upgrade and national development.

Boosting the growth of brands and constantly raising the quality and influence of Chinese products and services is an important aspect of implementing the strategy of expanding domestic demand and promoting high-quality development, Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said in a message to the online event 2020 China Brand Day.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, opened the online event in Beijing.

Li called for the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, continually promoting mass entrepreneurship and innovation, adhering to putting quality first, deepening brand awareness among the whole society, and guiding companies to uphold the spirit of professionalism and craftsmanship, so that more brands that are famous and of high quality will be created.

Organized by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planner, and ministries including commerce, agriculture and rural affairs, as well as the Shanghai municipal government, the event featured an online Chinese brands expo and an online international forum with more than 1,300 companies taking part.