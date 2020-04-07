Chinese province offers vouchers to boost tourism, cultural consumption

East China’s Zhejiang province has issued vouchers worth over 1 billion yuan (about 140 million U.S. dollars) to tourists to boost tourism and cultural consumption hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the provincial culture and tourism department, in addition to the vouchers, many scenic areas across the province have also rolled out plans to waive entrance fees for all visitors before June.

Nearly 800 top scenic spots have announced free admission policies, and homestays volunteered to offer 50,000 guest rooms for medical workers.

As of last week, 76 libraries, 63 cultural centers, 158 museums as well as some intangible cultural heritage exhibition halls had reopened to the public after the lowering of the emergency response in the province.