Chinese vice premier stresses major projects construction, stabilizing investment

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Thursday called for efforts to advance the construction of major projects and give full play to investment in stabilizing economic growth.

Accurate measures should be taken to solve the problems of labor shortage, transportation and supply of raw materials to accelerate the normal operation of key projects, Han said while addressing a teleconference on the construction of major projects and stabilizing investment.

Han said financial support such as local special bonds should prioritize key areas and major projects. The construction of “new infrastructure” projects such as 5G networks should be strongly encouraged to ramp up new business modes such as the digital economy.

He also urged efforts to ensure the use of land and sea of key projects, streamline project approval procedures and strengthen project management.

More work should be done to implement key foreign-funded projects, speed up the introduction of policies for further opening-up and continue optimizing the business environment, he added.