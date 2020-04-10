Chloroquine .. a new development for the confusing drug and the side effect problem

<div id = “firstBodyDiv” data-bind-html-content-type = “article” data-bind-html-compile = “article.body” data-first-article-body = “

And increased the use of the drug that began to be used decades before it became United State Epicenter. It was previously recommended by the American President Donald Trump As a potential weapon versus Covid-19.

The study will assess safety and efficacy Hydroxychloroquine, And will be undertaken by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health in the United States.

The drug is used to treat Malaria And rheumatic diseases such as arthritis. Possible side effects of the drug include Vision loss And heart problems, according to what I quoted “Reuters”.

Swedish hospitals have suspended the use of chloroquine for Corona patients, after reports of serious side effects including cramps, loss of peripheral vision and migraines within days of taking the drug.

Chloroquine has also caused one of the patients to be treated for the occurrence of irregular heartbeat, either very quickly or slowly, leading to a fatal heart attack.

One of the Swedish patients with corona virus says that he underwent treatment with chloroquine, and he was taking two tablets a day after he was diagnosed with the disease on March 23, indicating that he began suffering from cramps and loss of peripheral vision accompanied by a headache within days of taking the medicine.

Chloroquine, which has been prescribed for malaria patients since the 1940s, was included as a possible treatment for the disease. Coved 19 After studies in China have shown the feasibility of treatment with patients with coronavirus.

But the doctors are no longer in Vastra Gotaland province, west of the capital Stockholm They prescribe the drug to Covid 19 patients, which Trump has described as “Miracle medicine”.

“>

And the use of the drug that began using it increased decades ago, after the United States became the epidemic center. It was previously recommended by US President Donald Trump as a potential weapon in the face of Coved-19.

The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, and it will be carried out by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health in the United States.

The drug is used to treat malaria and rheumatic diseases such as arthritis. Possible side effects of the drug include vision loss and heart problems, according to Reuters.

Swedish hospitals have suspended the use of chloroquine for Corona patients, after reports of serious side effects including cramps, loss of peripheral vision and migraines within days of taking the drug.

Chloroquine has also caused one of the patients to be treated for the occurrence of irregular heartbeat, either very quickly or slowly, leading to a fatal heart attack.

One of the Swedish patients with corona virus says that he underwent treatment with chloroquine, and he was taking two tablets a day after he was diagnosed with the disease on March 23, indicating that he began suffering from cramps and loss of peripheral vision accompanied by a headache within days of taking the medicine.

Chloroquine, which has been prescribed to malaria patients since the 1940s, was listed as a possible treatment for Covid 19 disease after studies in China demonstrated the feasibility of treatment with patients with coronaviruses.

But doctors in Vastra Gotaland County, west of Stockholm, no longer prescribe the medicine to Covid 19 patients, which Trump described as a “miracle drug.”