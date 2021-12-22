Christmas dinners for inmates are shared across jails, with full breakfasts and turkey dinners on the menu.

Full fried breakfasts, turkey and all the fixings, steak pie, and desserts like chocolate fudge cake are all on the menu this year.

According to jail officials, inmates will be treated to a traditional Christmas dinner as well as a variety of games.

Full fried breakfasts, turkey with all the fixings, burgers, steak pie, and omelettes, as well as vegetarian and Halal options, are all on the menus this year from Scotland’s prisons.

According to the Daily Record, inmates at some facilities will be able to participate in a variety of activities.

Traditional turkey, rich cranberry gravy, chipolata sausages, roast and creamed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and carrots will be served at the country’s largest prison, HMP Barlinnie in Riddrie, Glasgow.

On Christmas Day, Weetabix and fruit yoghurt will be served for breakfast at HMP Shotts in Lanarkshire, which houses some of Scotland’s most notorious criminals.

After that, there will be lentil broth and roast chicken broth with potatoes, carrots, and sprouts, followed by apple and plum tart.

For lunch on New Year’s Day, prisoners will be served rolls, lorne sausage, and potato scone.

Dinner will be braised beef steak with chasseur sauce, followed by chocolate fudge cake for dessert.

Benchpress, treadmill, and cycling challenges are among the activities available, with a £10 prize for the winner.

Inmates at Barlinnie will be able to compete in festive snooker, table tennis, bingo, and bowls competitions, as well as win cash prizes in a quiz.

For dessert, the prisoners will be served Christmas pudding with a creamy rum sauce, and for dinner, they will be served 4oz beef burgers with cheese.

A nut roast and a falafel and spinach quarter pounder are available for vegetarians, while lamb curry with basmati rice is available for those following a Halal diet.

For lunch on New Year’s Day, inmates will have homemade steak pie with all the fixings or a mushroom and stilton wellington.

They’ll be served Chinese king ribs, Twix bars, and mince pies for dinner.

Meanwhile, on the big day, some of the country’s youngest inmates will be served a fried breakfast at HMP Polmont, near Falkirk.

After that, they’ll eat the whole turkey.

