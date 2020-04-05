Cisco Stock is one of the better bets in a difficult market

At the time of writing, global coronavirus cases are approaching the one million mark, with the US topping the number of cases per land mile. Given this dubious honor, it’s no surprise that the markets even stable companies such as(NASDAQ:). However, because of its long-term potential, many take advantage of the discount in Cisco stocks.

In my opinion, this is not an inappropriate bet. Basically, CSCO has a solid balance sheet. In addition, the sales growth rate after three years is above average for the industry and at the same time shows very high profitability margins. Better still, Cisco stock entitles you to a generous dividend that can help mitigate downward moves while providing residual income for your problems.

Still, investors should be wary of the evolving and harsh realities that result from a health crisis that turns into an economic one.

In shocking messages during a period of one week in the last weeks economists estimated that at least 3.5 million workers could be added to their ranks. Other sources have much higher forecasts:

… Nomura predicts 4.1 million; Morgan Stanley, 4.5 million; and Bank of America, 5.5 million. Such first-time unemployment claims are the best measure of layoffs across the country.

The numbers could only mark the first wave of a punitive couple of months.

“We saw an unprecedented double-digit million dollar job loss in the April job report, with the unemployment rate double-digit (now a 50-year low of 3.5%),” said the Bank of America in a research note.

Regardless, the Cisco stock will face at least some turmoil.

Organic marketing for Cisco Stock

Despite the obvious headwind – and many understated ones – CSCO stocks have become increasingly attractive to counterparts. I don’t think that only the reduced price drives the interest. Rather, the underlying company has extensive marketing opportunities. Management also uses them.

First and foremost, the pandemic is an opportunity for Cisco to market its broad portfolio of cyber security services. As you know, cybercriminals have prevailed in this crisis. Prominently, many crooks have set up fake websites to “sell” N95 face masks. Or in another bizarre example, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sold fake coronavirus remedies before he was shut down.

The main problem is, of course, that cyber criminals favor the emotionally elevated state of our country to get people out of their valuable assets. In this digital world, cash is not always the most desirable. Instead, unauthorized access to privileged information is worth its weight in gold.

Frankly, is there no better way to get this access than to manipulate someone’s emotions?

In addition, millions of workers work remotely. While it is good for national health, it unfortunately creates a data gold mine for cybercriminals. To address this issue, Cisco is offering its cybersecurity services free of charge for a limited time, especially for platforms that involve remote workers.

In the early stages, this initiative is unlikely to benefit Cisco stock. After all, the underlying company passes on something for free. In the long run, however, this is a perfect marketing opportunity to demonstrate the need for strong, reliable network defense mechanisms.

Without exception, cybercriminals will harm companies with fewer, say Cisco-free platforms. Therefore, this is a simple comparison to selling corporate customers, which ultimately strengthens the profile of the Cisco share.

Advantage of virtual normality

In an interview with CNBC, Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco, provided interesting statistics about the jump in remote conferencing. Robbins explained:

