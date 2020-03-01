Citron’s Andrew Left closes Wayfair Short Bet after a long wait

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “NEW YORK (Reuters) – This week’s sharp stock sell-off helped activist short-seller Andrew Left profitably close a long-held bet against online retailer Wayfair on Friday. “data-reactid =” 23 “> NEW YORK (Reuters) – This week’s sharp sell-off has helped activist short seller Andrew Left win a long-standing bet against online trader Wayfair on Friday.

“I’ve been with Wayfair for four years and reported about it this morning,” Left said in an interview. “It felt like I had a baby,” he said.

Short sellers want to benefit from the sale of borrowed shares and hope to be able to buy them back later at a lower price.

Wayfair shares closed 10.2% on Friday after the company posted a quarterly loss above expectations. Shares fell 21% this week as the market sold off broadly.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% on Friday, the seventh consecutive day of declines. The benchmark index saw the largest weekly decline since the global financial crisis of 2008 due to growing fears that the rapidly spreading corona virus could lead to a recession, although stocks eased losses at the end of the day’s session.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Left, editor of the online investment newsletter Citron Research , said the sell-off on Wall Street prompted him to buy shares of Twitter Inc “data-reactid =” 28 “> Links, publisher of Citron Research, the online investment newsletter, said the Wall Street sell-off prompted him to buy shares of Twitter Inc. ,

“If everything worsens in this country, Twitter will become a point of contact for information,” he said.

The Twitter share, which fell 13% during the week, closed 0.6% on Friday.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Left’s largest long bet is Amazon , he said. “data-reactid =” 31 “> The biggest long bet on the left is Amazon , he said.

“Amazon is the ultimate stock that stays at home. You will win in all sorts of ways. You have a company that trades at the same price as before you won, and you set up a monster number three weeks ago,” he said.

Amazon stocks fell 10% this week.

