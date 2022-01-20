Taxpayers who worked from home during Covid may see their city tax refunds increase.

﻿City tax refunds may be larger for taxpayers who worked from home during Covid.

THOUSANDS of taxpayers will get a bigger tax refund thanks to a Covid loophole that was passed last summer.

In the June 2021 budget bill, the Ohio General Assembly included a provision that provides relief for certain employees.

In 2021, state lawmakers passed a law requiring employees to pay municipal income taxes to cities or villages only for time spent working in those cities.

If those employees worked from home in a township that is unable to levy its own income tax, they would be entitled to a refund of all local taxes withheld by their employer and paid to the city where their offices are located.

The income tax department in Canton, Ohio, posted a form for people who worked from home outside of the city and wanted to request tax refunds from Canton, which has a 2.5 percent income tax.

Refunds are expected to be higher than usual, according to city treasurers.

Employees working from home have yet to have an impact on city tax revenues.

Legislators are concerned about how the change in state law will impact a city’s operations in the future due to the need to issue refunds.

In October 2021, the Ohio Mayors Alliance commissioned a study.

Some of Ohio’s medium and large cities are expected to suffer revenue losses, according to the report.

For example, it is predicted that Akron will lose 3% to 7% of its general fund.

This would bring in between (dollar)8 and (dollar)20 million in revenue.

A legal statement is required by many Ohio cities for an employer representative.

On the days listed on the log sheet attached to the refund request, the employer must confirm that the employee worked outside of said city.

It is a requirement in Canton.

Work time spent commuting through Canton to and from a job assignment, according to the city, does not count as time spent working in the city.

Employees during the pandemic would owe city income taxes based on their employer’s principal place of work, even if they worked from home outside those cities, according to legislation passed by Ohio lawmakers in March 2020.

Currently, there are lawsuits in Ohio courts challenging that provision.

Some legislators want the new law to go back to cover the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, putting the current law into question.

Employers will be required to withhold city income taxes based on where their employees work beginning in 2022 and continuing thereafter.

In the meantime, taxpayers in Canton have until April 15, 2022 to file for a refund.

Cities will have 90 days to pay the refunds without recurring interest, beginning April 15 or after the request is filed, whichever comes first.

