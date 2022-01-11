Climate failure and widening social divides are the top global risks for 2022, according to the World Economic Forum.

The top global risks in 2022 are climate failure and widening social divides, according to the World Economic Forum.

According to a WEF report, most experts expect a volatile and uneven global economic recovery over the next three years.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report released on Tuesday, climate failure, growing social divides, increased cyber risks, and an uneven global recovery are among the top global risks for 2022.

As the pandemic enters its third year, the top long-term risks are thought to be climate-related, while societal divisions, livelihood crises, and mental health deterioration are the top short-term global concerns.

“A global economic recovery will be volatile and uneven over the next three years,” most experts predict.

Cybersecurity, space competition, a disorderly climate transition, and migration pressures are among the four emerging risks that will require global cooperation to manage effectively.

“Health and economic disruptions are compounding social cleavages, creating tensions at a time when collaboration within societies will be critical to ensuring a more even and rapid global recovery,” said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum.

“Global leaders must unite and adopt a coordinated multistakeholder approach to address intractable global challenges and build resilience ahead of the next crisis,” she said.

The climate crisis is still the most serious long-term threat to humanity, according to Peter Giger, Zurich Insurance Group’s group chief risk officer.

“Failure to act on climate change could result in a one-sixth reduction in global GDP, and the commitments made at COP26 are still insufficient to meet the 1.5 C goal,” he added.

On the other hand, Carolina Klint, risk management leader for Continental Europe, has highlighted cyber threats, stating that businesses must begin to understand their space risks.

“In particular, given the rise in geopolitical ambitions and tensions,” she added, “the risk to satellites, on which we have become increasingly reliant.”