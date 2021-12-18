Closer examination of Asian markets reveals mixed results.

Closer inspection of Asian markets reveals mixed results.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, is down 0.16 percent, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is up 0.71 percent.

ANKARA (Turkey)

As a number of high-profile central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, hold monetary policy meetings this week, Asian stock markets ended Monday with mixed results.

On the continent, developments in the omicron variant and China’s real estate companies are still on the table.

The Asia Dow, which includes the region’s blue-chip companies, fell 5.9 points, or 0.16 percent, to around 3,770 points.

The Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo rose 202.7 points, or 0.71 percent, to 28,640.

The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark index for blue-chip stocks, fell 41.1 points, or 0.17 percent, to 23,954.

The Shanghai stock exchange rose 14.73 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,681 points, while the Sensex index in India fell 459.8 points, or 0.78 percent, to 58,326 points.

Meanwhile, the Singapore index fell 10.95 points to 3,124, or 0.35 percent.