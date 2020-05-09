CNPC ramps up production and contributes to fight against pandemic

Hit by a double whammy from the pandemic and global oil price rout, Chinese oil giant China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is ramping up production and shouldering its responsibilities in the fight against the coronavirus.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, CNPC has adopted a series of measures to ensure the supply of oil and gas and minimize losses caused by the epidemic. About 20,000 uSmile convenience stores, run by CNPC at its service stations across the country, have kept their normal operation amid the outbreak while promising no price hikes. Projects like the West-East gas pipeline have provided sufficient market supplies to the city of Wuhan.

Employees of CNPC also stay at work despite the outbreak in order to maintain normal operations. The newly-weds Zhong Linghu and Deng Yingling returned to their posts at two gas stations in Wuhan on Jan. 19, the day after their wedding. Although only 17 kilometers apart, the couple had been too busy to even see each other for over a month since. They gave up their honeymoon to do their part in the fight against the epidemic, helping to supply oil and gas to the epicenter of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, CNPC has been producing medical supplies at full capacity to meet surging demand, including face masks, protective suits, and raw materials for sanitizers. As of April 2, the company had produced over 10 million face masks from 20 automated production lines, and its current daily production capacity has surpassed 600,000 face masks. It even adjusted its production plan and arranged for six subsidiaries to switch their focus to manufacturing medical materials including polypropylene and melt blown fabric.

On March 9, oil price plunged by over 30%, the biggest single-day drop in the past 30 years. Facing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and the plummeting oil price, CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang said the firm should take great efforts to reduce cost and accelerate innovations on technology and management in order to get through the difficulties.

Dai’s call for cost reduction was answered by other leaders in the company and its subsidiaries. Zhang Baozeng, general manager of CNPC Xibu Drilling Engineering Company, said, “In response to the challenges, reducing cost is the fundamental path that we should take. The key is to lower cost and improve efficiency, which would help to build our confidence, earn recognition from our customers, and increase our competitiveness.”