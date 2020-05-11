Coca-Cola: new head of corporate communications

Mark Joainig took charge of corporate communications at Coca-Cola HBC Austria in May.

In his new role as Public Affairs & Communications Director Among other things, the 35-year-old would like to further advance the strategic communication of the company’s sustainability initiatives. His areas of responsibility currently include communication and coordination of the measures that Coca-Cola HBC Austria takes as part of the Coca-Cola system during the corona crisis in Austria. Together with his team, the Carinthian-born will also be accompanying the measures in the areas of packaging and recycling, climate protection, employer branding and social engagement in the coming months.

Before joining Coca-Cola, Joainig was the company spokesman for the Novartis Group in Germany, where he has built up the communication function for the commercial business of the Sandoz generics division based in Vienna over the past two years.

Frank O’Donnell, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Austria, says about the new appointment: “We are very pleased that with Mark Joainig we have found a colleague who, with his experience and expertise, is able to support our growth vision to strengthen our relationships and thus make a valuable contribution to our external image and to our corporate culture. “

