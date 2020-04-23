COD Cheaters vs. Cheaters: Warzone and Modern Warfare Unlock New Anti-Cheat System

Here’s a warning to all Call of Duty cheaters out there! Infinity Ward has recently released a new set of game updates that focus on removing game cheaters on both Warzone and Modern Warfare. If you happen to get caught by your fellow gamer and report your profile to the game, C.O.D. will send an in-game notification to the one that reported you saying you’re now banned from playing.

Starting today, all players of Modern Warfare and Warzone are now able to report game cheaters that they will encounter. On the recent announcement of Infinity Ward, the developers of Call of Duty said that “additional dedicated security updates” will soon be applied to the game to protect other players from cheaters.

Over the past weeks, Call of Duty has been infested with thousands of game cheaters. In fact, Infinity Ward claims that the game already banned more than 70,000 game cheaters from Warzone. This high number does not even include cheaters on Modern Warfare. Other players have also sought help from the developers in order for them to ban COD players that apply cheats.

“We take all forms of cheating very seriously, maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone is among our highest priorities. This is an area we have been working on heavily, but it isn’t always something we discuss publicly,” Activision said on the blog post last month.

According to the announcement of Infinity Ward, updated matchmaking of suspected game cheaters will be applied soon. This means that once a cheater gets banned from playing the game, other cheaters that will join him will be paired with them and battle on one fight– turning the cheater vs. cheater feature.

In order to ensure fairness to all COD players, the developers also promised to increased resources to its enforcement teams, among others, to help get rid of all cheaters that will be reported on the game.

Infinity Ward also plans to introduce “report-a-player functionality,” via its killcam and spectator modes at a later date, providing an additional avenue to highlight suspicious activity.

The added security measures are expected to be applied within the week on Warzone and Modern Warfare‘s multi-million player base, which are currently among the fastest-growing community across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

After the new updates have been announced by Infinity Ward, other players and Twitter fans of the game were said to be very interested to see the ‘cheater vs. cheater’ multiplayer game soon.

Others, though, want the developers of the game to be extra careful about labeling cheaters with non-cheaters since other players only have to report them to be banned from the game.

