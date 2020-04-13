COD: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, GTA 5 are the most popular games in the US.

According to a recent list published by market research company, NPD Group, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, NBA 2K20, and Grand Theft Auto V ranked as the top 3 best-selling games in the US for February 2020.

According to the NPD Group, “Today, publishers and developers are pressured to deliver the content their gamers demand, when they demand it. Manufacturers, on the other hand, must know how their gamers interact with content and hardware to power the best gaming experiences.”

In their list of the top 10 selling video games for retail and digital in February, game publisher Take 2 Interactive took the second and third spots with NBA 2K20 and GTA 5. Activision Blizzard, meanwhile, took the first spot for COD: Modern Warfare 2019.

In a report by Gamer Rewind, they paid particular attention to GTA 5 saying that up until 2019, “GTAV had made more than a billion in microtransaction revenues. However, the game based itself had sold more than 115 million copies globally. The thing to pay attention to is that, GTAV was on top of the list for both PlayStation and the Xbox.” And the news is that GTA 6 is in the works.

COD, meanwhile, has earned its share of criticism. As reported in ESPN, Call of Duty‘s recently popular battle royale game came under scrutiny after gamers saw thousands of game cheats being played in the game. the issue became so big that several Twitch gaming streamers expressed their disappointment with the game.

Famous Twitch gamers Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, Timothy “TimTheTatman” John Betar, and Herschel “DrDisrespect” Beahm IV, who have been avid players of COD: Warzone for shared the same complaint.

Rounding out the top 5 best-selling games for the month of February are Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot from Bandai Namco Entertainment, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 from Ubisoft.

The remaining 5 were Mario Kart 8 (digital not included), Ring Fit Adventure, Madden NFL 20, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (digital not included), and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

