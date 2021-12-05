COLA 2022 increase LIVE – The biggest federal aid boost in decades begins in January, with the highest federal aid in decades.

From next month, millions of Social Security recipients will see a significant increase in their benefits.

From the beginning of 2022, there will be a 5.9% increase in the cost of living allowance, or COLA.

The massive increase is due to a spike in inflation as the economy tries to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal benefit will reach its highest level in 39 years as a result of the increase.

Next year, the average Social Security payment for a retired worker is expected to be (dollar)1,657 per month.

Benefits for a typical couple would increase by (dollar)154 per month to (dollar)2,753.

About one out of every five Americans is affected by the COLA.

This includes nearly 70 million people who are on Social Security, disabled veterans, and federal retirees.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our COLA 2022 increase live blog…

WHEN DO THE FIRST CHECKS SHOW UP?

That depends on when you usually get paid.

The Social Security Administration has released a 2022 benefit payment schedule to help you figure out when you’ll get yours.

WHAT WILL BE THE AMOUNT OF THE INCREASE?

It will be the largest COLA increase in nearly 40 years, at 5.9%.

Social Security (SS) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will be affected by the increase.

WHAT EXACTLY DOES COLA MEAN?

According to the Social Security Administration, COLAs (cost-of-living adjustments) are payments designed to offset recent inflation.

In a matter of weeks, the next increase will take effect.