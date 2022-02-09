COLA increase 2022 update – Checks will be mailed out TOMORROW to Social Security recipients who can receive up to (dollar)4,194 in benefits.

Updated COLA for 2022 – Checks will be mailed TOMORROW to Social Security recipients who can receive up to (dollar)4,194 in additional benefits.

After the maximum benefit was increased to (dollar)4,194, the first batch of payments for the month was sent out on Wednesday.

The new COLA checks will be mailed in three waves, based on the recipient’s birth date: February 9, 16, or 23.

Beginning this year, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) was increased to 5.9%, affecting 64 million claimants.

For SSI claimants who received at least (dollar)3,389 per month in 2021, an extra (dollar)200 payment was made available last month.

If you retire at 70 in 2021, your maximum benefit will be (dollar)3,895, but if you retire at 70 in 2022, your maximum benefit will be (dollar)4,194.

The age at which recipients receive Social Security benefits is determined by their retirement age.

A retiree’s Social Security benefits can be claimed as early as age 62.

However, with rising inflation and Medicare premiums in 2022, benefits may not be as substantial as claimants hoped.

According to the Social Security Administration, the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax will also be increased.

Following an increase in average wages, this will rise from (dollar)142,800 to (dollar)147,000.

The SSA mailed COLA notices throughout the month of December 2021, so you’ll know how much you’ll get.

You can also check your new benefit amount online through your Social Security account’s message center.

The SSA wrote in a blog post that “you can access this information in early December prior to the mailed notice.”

Finally, if you’re wondering why your payments are going up, the agency usually issues a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) every year to reflect the gradual increase in prices, also known as inflation.

These costs are offset by the COLA.

The COLA is calculated using data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the third quarter.

The Social Security Administration announced in October 2021 that COLA would be increased to 5.9%, the highest level since the 1980s.

So, when did the raise take effect?

Benefits for Social Security recipients began to rise in January 2022.

And how much more should retirees expect? In 2021, the average monthly payment for retired workers was (dollar)1,565, and with the 5.9% increase, it rose to (dollar)1,657.

