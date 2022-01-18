Colendi, a fintech company, has been accepted as an ACCIS member.

Colendi, a fintech company, has joined ACCIS as a member.

The company wants to reach 1 billion users by focusing on the unbanked.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Colendi, a Turkiye-based microlending and credit-scoring Fintech firm, was accepted as a member of the Association of Consumer Credit Information Suppliers (ACCIS), the world’s largest group of credit reference agencies, on Monday.

Leading companies that provide services in the collection, processing, and analysis of data related to financial reliability assessment are members of ACCIS.

In a statement, Colendi CEO Bulent Tekmen said, “We are proud to be among the members of ACCIS, with whom we share our common values and vision.”

According to him, the company’s goal is to reach a billion users.

“We’re concentrating our efforts in areas where there is a large unbanked population that lacks access to a variety of financial services.”

We also have the responsibility of seamlessly integrating into existing business and credit industry models, in addition to this important mission.”

ACCIS is the most important group in the data management industry, with over 40 members from all European countries, as well as partners and affiliates from all over the world.

ACCIS is a trade association based in Belgium that assists individuals and businesses in making informed decisions and conducting secure and efficient financial transactions.

Colendi has accelerated its international expansion, particularly in the United Kingdom and Ukraine.