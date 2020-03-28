Commodity exchanges are also reacting to the corona crisis

DThe Dax share index closed Friday with a clear drop of more than 3.6 percent and 9632 points. The reason was the growing uncertainty about the Corona crisis.

Market participants are still very nervous, said Andreas Lipkow from Comdirect Bank. In the United States, the largest economy in the world, the coronavirus pandemic is still accelerating and leading to high infection rates. The weak Wall Street reflects this and the German financial market cannot escape this trend.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Italy is still rising significantly, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been infected, causing the British stock exchange to collapse.

On a weekly basis, however, the Dax posted an increase of almost 7.9 percent. Sixt shares performed particularly well on a weekly basis, growing by almost 30 percent, followed by Thyssen-Krupp and the event service provider CTS Eventim.

The commodity markets are also affected by the crisis. For example, grain prices rose because Russia announced export restrictions on wheat, rye, corn and barley. “It’s a symbolic gesture, but a disturbing one,” said a European trader. “Is this a first step in reducing exports to maintain Russia’s own food supply in the midst of the corona crisis? That’s the worry. ”Wheat prices have already risen on the European stock exchanges. Russia exported around 25.2 million tons of wheat, rye, barley and corn from July-December 2019.

The corona crisis is also driving up the price of orange juice on the commodity exchanges. In New York, the price of a pound (0.454 kilograms) of orange juice rose within 20 days by 20 percent to 1.22 euros on Thursday – a level that was last reached a year ago. Orange juice is currently “one of the biggest winners in the markets,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. The reason for the sharp increase in demand is its ability to stimulate the immune system.

Such course development is “not uncommon during flu epidemics because consumers are demanding healthier drinks,” said François Sonneville, an expert at Rabobank, the AFP news agency.

In addition to the increased demand, problems on the supply side also contribute to the price increase. “With most planes staying on the ground, it becomes difficult to move the oranges and concentrate,” said Innes. At the same time curfews and the recommended distance keeping fruit harvesting difficult.

By far the largest orange juice producer in the world is Brazil, according to Rabobank. The majority of the deliveries come from there to Europe, even if some higher quality orange juice products come from Spain, for example. Thanks to high stocks in Brazil, orange juice will not become scarce, according to Sonneville.