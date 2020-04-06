Communication app DingTalk recommended by UNESCO for distance learning

In UNESCO’s latest list of distance learning solutions released Friday, Alibaba’s communication app DingTalk is among the recommended collaboration platforms that support live-video communication.

It was recommended for supporting video conferencing, task and calendar management, attendance tracking and instant messaging on the website.

As COVID-19 is spreading fast globally, 39 countries have closed schools nationwide, affecting almost 421 million children and young people.

In China, a total of 120 million students from 140,000 schools across China have resumed classes through DingTalk.