Computer chip manufacturers are applying for US permission to work during a pandemic

March 25 (Reuters) – A group that represented major U.S. semiconductor companies on Wednesday said they are working with federal officials to make state and local officials overseeing the blockade clear that chipmakers are essential companies that are should continue to do business.

In a blog post, the Semiconductor Industry Association, which represents chip makers with major U.S. factories such as Intel Corp and Micron Technology Inc, said it is working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to refine the guidelines sent to state and local officials last week were.

In these guidelines, chip makers have been identified as an essential company because of their role as supporters of information technology, which is vital as millions of Americans work from home. John Neuffer, the group’s president, said in a blog post that chips also play an important role in medical devices, power grids, and other required infrastructure.

“Ensuring the continuity of the semiconductor and related supply chains is necessary to support the even wider range of services that will be digitized in the coming weeks and months,” he wrote. “Because the semiconductor supply chain is highly globalized, semiconductor deficiencies caused by operational restrictions in one region cannot easily be compensated for by production in other regions.”

So far, large chip manufacturers in the USA have not reported any production disruptions. In a letter to customers last week, Intel CEO Bob Swan said that his factories, including locations in California, Oregon, New Mexico and Arizona, “maintain a timely delivery rate of more than 90% currently.”

Sanjay Mehrotra, managing director of memory chip maker Micron, which has factories in Utah, Idaho and Virginia, also said in a letter last week that the company “had carefully managed raw materials and our supply chain to maintain our production capacity and production”. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by David Gregorio)