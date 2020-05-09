Concerns about investing in the industry

Among the bunch of worrying data published by INSEE on Thursday, business investment is particularly monitored. On these investments depends the ability of the French economy to rebound in the coming years. Just like its competitiveness, which was already abused before the epidemic. Backward compared to its European neighbors in terms of robotization and digitization of its productive fabric, Paris cannot drop out more, otherwise its industry will fall apart in the medium term.

Questioned by INSEE, manufacturers anticipate for the time being on average for 2020 a fall of 7% in value of their investments compared to 2019. They thus lower by 10 points their forecast issued in January 2020. The figure is not not pleasing but relatively less depressed than the other indicators, in particular the 18.2% drop in manufacturing production in March, delivered by the statistical institute.

A priority for Bercy

However, it would be risky to read it out.

