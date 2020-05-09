 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Concerns about investing in the industry

By Denis Bedoya on May 9, 2020

Bercy targets investment aid as a priority.

Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of Economy and Finance.
Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of Economy and Finance. Sébastien SORIANO / Le Figaro

Among the bunch of worrying data published by INSEE on Thursday, business investment is particularly monitored. On these investments depends the ability of the French economy to rebound in the coming years. Just like its competitiveness, which was already abused before the epidemic. Backward compared to its European neighbors in terms of robotization and digitization of its productive fabric, Paris cannot drop out more, otherwise its industry will fall apart in the medium term.

Questioned by INSEE, manufacturers anticipate for the time being on average for 2020 a fall of 7% in value of their investments compared to 2019. They thus lower by 10 points their forecast issued in January 2020. The figure is not not pleasing but relatively less depressed than the other indicators, in particular the 18.2% drop in manufacturing production in March, delivered by the statistical institute.

A priority for Bercy

However, it would be risky to read it out.

Promotions

This article is for subscribers only. You have 52% left at
        discover.

Subscribe: € 1 the first month

cancellable at any time

.

Published in Economy

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from EconomyMore posts in Economy »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *