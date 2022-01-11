Concerns about lower demand cause global oil prices to fall.

Brent prices fell on Wednesday after surpassing (dollar)80 per barrel at the OPEC(plus) meeting on Tuesday.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Wednesday, global oil prices fell as US gasoline stockpiles increased by 7.1 million barrels in the week ending December.

The American Petroleum Institute released a report on Tuesday stating that the number is 31.

The increase in stockpiles indicated a drop in demand in the United States. Investors are now waiting for crude oil supply data from the US Energy Information Administration, which is expected later today.

At 0615 GMT, Brent crude was trading at (dollar)79.94 per barrel, down 0.08 percent from its previous session’s close of (dollar)80.

At the same time, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)76.92 per barrel, down 0.09 percent from the previous session’s close of (dollar)76.99 per barrel.

By the time the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC(plus), finished their meeting on Tuesday, Brent had surpassed the (dollar)80 per barrel mark.

OPEC(plus) has decided to extend its current plan to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) until February.