Concerns about omicron and the high risk of inflation send US stocks plunging.

Concerns about rising cases of the omicron coronavirus variant and risks associated with record-high inflation sent major indices in the US stock market plummeting at the open on Monday.

At 9:42 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average had dropped 588 points, or 1.6%, to 34,775 points.

The SandP 500 index fell 64 points, or 1.4 percent, to 4,555 points.

The Nasdaq fell 210 points to 14,960, or 1.4 percent.

In November, consumer prices in the United States rose 6.8%, the highest 12-month increase since June 1982, posing a risk to investors who expect inflation to remain high until the Federal Reserve ends its tapering program in March and raises interest rates for the first time in May.

On Friday, the Empire State reported the highest single-day total of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 21,027 positive cases.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, rose 18.4% to 25.54 at this time due to inflation uncertainty and omicron fears.

The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 96.37, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield fell 1.1 percent to 1.387 percent.

Gold fell 0.13 percent to (dollar)1,795 per ounce, while silver fell 0.57 percent to (dollar)22.22.

Crude prices have plummeted as the omicron variant lowers global oil demand expectations.

Brent crude was down 4.5 percent at (dollar)70.22 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was down 5.5 percent at (dollar)66.94.