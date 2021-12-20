Concerns about omicron have caused US stocks to drop more than 1%.

Crude prices plummet as the threat of an omicron reduces the outlook for oil demand.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Concerns about an increase in cases of the omicron coronavirus variant caused major US stock indexes to drop more than 1% on Monday.

To 34,932, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 433 points, or 1.23 percent.

The SandP 500 index fell 52 points, or 1.14%, to 4,568.

The Nasdaq fell 188 points, or 1.24 percent, to 14,980 at the end of the day.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City previously stated that a rapid increase in omicron cases is expected, with a peak in a few weeks.

On Friday, the state of New York reported the most coronavirus cases in a single day since the pandemic began, with 21,027 positive infections.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, rose 6.5 percent to 22.97 as a result of the omicron fears.

The dollar index fell 0.05 percent to 96.52, but the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes increased to 1.421 percent, up from 1.34 percent earlier.

Gold fell 0.5 percent to (dollar)1,789 per ounce, while silver fell 0.4 percent to (dollar)22.26 per ounce.

Crude prices fell as the omicron variant lowered expectations for global oil demand.

Brent crude was down 2.1 percent to (dollar)71.96 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2.5 percent to (dollar)69.11.