Concerns about rising living costs have prompted mortgage lenders to tighten their lending criteria.

Analysts warn that HSBC may be tightening its lending criteria, with more lenders following suit in the coming months.

In the coming months, mortgage applicants will be subjected to more stringent affordability checks as lenders grapple with inflation concerns and buyers struggle to stay on top of their finances.

According to reports, HSBC is considering tightening its mortgage lending criteria as household finances are strained by rapidly rising energy prices and broader inflation.

According to bank sources, the lender is evaluating whether stricter affordability tests will be imposed to ensure borrowers can afford to make their monthly payments.

HSBC is the largest bank in the United Kingdom, with a market capitalization of more than £100 billion and 14.5 million customers.

“All mortgage lenders review a borrowers’ affordability to determine how much they are prepared to lend,” Katie Brain, a banking expert at Defaqto, said.

“As a result, borrowers may not be able to borrow as much money as they could previously.”

She warned that HSBC would not be the only bank to examine its underwriting policies to ensure that it is lending responsibly.

“With high inflation, we may see more restrictions on how much all lenders are willing to lend.”

More lenders will likely follow suit, according to Matt Coulson, director and principal at broker Heron Financial.

“We’re likely to see more mortgage lenders follow HSBC’s lead here,” he said, “because it’s only logical given what’s going on with inflation.”

“However, there is still time before lenders implement these changes, which means there is still time to buy something or refinance before these changes take effect.”

“If you’re concerned that your borrowing capabilities will be harmed, you should speak with a broker and seek advice.”

Before the major lenders start making these kinds of changes, there is still time to work on the current affordability modeling.”

It comes as the Bank of England considers loosening mortgage lending standards.

Currently, no more than 15% of a lender’s mortgage book can be made up of these loans.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Mortgage lenders set to crack down on who they will lend to amid worries over higher cost of living