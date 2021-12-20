Concerns about the omicron have caused European markets to close lower.

With Omicron threatening to cripple German hospitals, the Dutch government has announced new measures and restrictions.

On Monday, European stock markets fell as the number of omicron coronavirus cases in Europe increased, prompting lockdowns.

The STOXX Europe 600 index, which includes around 90% of the European market capitalization in 17 countries, dropped 6.55 points, or 1.38 percent, to 467.35.

The FTSE 100 in London fell 71 points, or 0.99 percent, to close at 7,198, while the DAX 30 in Germany had the worst day, losing 292 points, or 1.88 percent, to close at 15,239.

The CAC 40 in France fell 56 points, or 0.82 percent, to 6,870, while the FTSE MIB 30 in Italy fell 433 points, or 1.63 percent, to 26,177.

The IBEX 35 index in Spain fell by 69 points, or 0.83 percent, to 8,242.

According to Gerald Gass, head of the German Hospital Federation, the rapid growth of omicron cases is threatening to cripple already overburdened hospitals in Germany.

To combat the spread of omicron, the Dutch government announced new measures, including a 10-day mandatory quarantine for passengers flying from the United Kingdom, as well as other restrictions for visitors from other EU and Schengen countries.

Over the past 24 hours, the UK Health Security Agency reported 12,133 new confirmed cases of omicron, bringing the total to 37,101.