Confinement: 90% of employees of VSE SMEs want an exceptional bonus

Exceptional bonus, leave management, recourse to teleworking… so many subjects which are likely to feed the social tensions within VSE SMEs. At the time of deconfinement, employers and employees appear, in fact, very divided on these questions according to a Harris Interactive survey carried out for the mutualist group of health and welfare Aésio.

Certainly, both experienced the confinement linked to Covid-19 in fear of the virus (76% of employers and 79% of employees) and stress (56% and 66%), in a period when 35% of employers worry about the survival of their business and almost half (45%) of the possibility of maintaining employment. A worrying figure when we know that the 4 million SMEs-VSE bring together seven million employees, or 40% of the workforce in the private sector.

Everyone is convinced that taxes will go up

More surprisingly, employers and employees are united in the same conviction (84% and 90%) that we will not escape a new epidemic within five years. “They share the feeling that they will be faced with a recurrent risk of a pandemic in a lasting manner,” points out Patrick Brothier, president of the Aésio group. They finally come together to approve the government’s support plan, in particular short-time working, even if the other measures do not go far enough in their eyes.

By the way, eight out of ten are convinced that, contrary to the message hammered by the government, the funding of this plan will indeed lead to higher taxes for households and businesses. “It is logical, believes Patrick Brothier, since taxation was the first lever operated during the previous major crises of 2008 and sovereign debt. “

Divergences over telework and compensation

These points of agreement should not mask the differences. Thus, 83% of employees are in favor of taking holidays as an alternative to partial unemployment against 55% of managers. In the same way, only 26% of managers encourage the regular practice of telework desired by 90% of employees. “We see that all employees aspire to it widely, observes Patrick Brothier, but it is obviously more complicated in an industrial SME than in Tech, easier in a large group than in a VSE. “

Another bone of contention is wages: 39% of business leaders plan to freeze them when only half of employees (48%) are ready to accept them. And, on the model of the gesture announced by the government in favor of employees of Ehpad, 90% of employees want an exceptional bonus for those who remained loyal to the post during confinement. Conversely, 74% of bosses are hostile to it and only 24% approve of the idea.

Employees “will be more demanding on wages”

As for thinking about a new salary scale wanted by 73% of employees, 93% of managers do not want to hear about it. “Employees are well aware of the danger that this crisis poses to their business, that we are all in the same boat. A third of employees understand the need to reduce the workforce to save the company, ”said Jean-Daniel Lévy, director of the Policy & Opinion department at Harris Interactive. Promotions

“At the same time,” he continues, “they know that the crisis will have an impact on their purchasing power and, therefore, they will be more demanding on wages. This demand will continue to be carried despite the crisis and will inevitably increase social tensions, no longer directed against the State, as we saw in the yellow vests crisis, but even within companies. “

