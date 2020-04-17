Confinement has upset the daily lives of employees

According to Dares, a quarter of them worked on site at the end of March and a quarter in telework. The rest were unemployed, on leave or arrested.

In one month, the confinement shook up all the working habits of the French. As the fifth confined week ends, and it will last at least until mid-May, companies and employees alike have adapted to this new situation which prevents some from going to their place of work, forces others to adopt new behaviors to respect the barrier gestures necessary for their security, and forces some to wait in technical unemployment until activity resumes.

According to a study by the Dares (Ministry of Labor) published Friday, half of the employees were at the end of March in a company whose activity stopped or decreased by more than half, “More of a loss of job opportunities or supply problems than a lack of people able to work”. The study specifies that the companies however reduced their workforce little (11%)

At that date, a quarter of employees worked on site. For them, the measure