Confinement: the hairdresser in Caen launches his kitty to save his salon

Joakim Heutte thought long and hard before launching an online kitty on Tuesday, April 14. This barber barber from Caen (Calvados), installed for seven years, “preferred to ask for money rather than to continue to dig”. Her living room, shutdown since the start of confinement, was threatened. “I risked liquidation,” says the manager.

In a few days, the milestone of 10,000 euros set by the barber was about to be reached. “This sum will allow me to pay salaries and my small fixed costs, like rent. Three employees work with their boss. All are partially unemployed. To give himself some air, Joakim asked for a deferral of charges (Urssaf, taxes, etc.) “which will have to be paid”. “We have to anticipate,” he explains. Especially since we know that there will certainly be a peak in activity at the recovery but also lows just after. “

He therefore put together a file to obtain a loan from the public investment bank. “I was only given a fifth of what I asked for. The bank estimated that its business was fragile, in particular because of a second living room in periphery, whose sale was reversed because of confinement. “I pay charges on it. It widens the deficit, “said the hairdresser, who will attempt credit mediation.

His situation is not an isolated case. “My colleagues and friends managing bars and small businesses wrote to me. Some will not get out. Joakim remains concerned, but can count on the support of his client community. Boris, a follower of the show, contributed to the kitty to “avoid seeing a place where you feel good disappear. Joakim has become a friend, because we can always come and say hello unexpectedly, we are always well received. They are very professional. We have our hair done, and we receive good advice. There, we are pampered. “