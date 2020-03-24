Congress negotiates massive aid conditions for businesses

Washington, Pierre-Yves Dugua

Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill are urgently negotiating a massive $ 2 trillion plan to counter the recession triggered by the spread of the coronavirus.

One of the stumbling blocks in their negotiation: what conditions should be imposed on the Treasury and the Federal Reserve in their new authority to distribute some $ 475 billion in aid, guarantees and direct loans to companies in distress?

The failure of negotiations on Sunday evening in Washington has revived the pessimism of the markets. We still hope that a compromise can come out on Monday of the talks that were to resume in the Senate between leaders of the two parties.

However, the intention of Nancy Pelosi, the president of the House of Representatives dominated by the Democrats, to draft her own bill, rather than to await the text resulting from the bitter haggling between senators, is likely to slow down considerably the development of a final plan. Every day counts, because hundreds of American companies, threatened with bankruptcy, are starting to lay off their staff.

A $ 500 billion jackpot

In its latest version on Sunday evening, the plan of the Republican majority in the Senate provides for the sending of checks of $ 1,200 to middle class taxpayers, and $ 2,400 for married couples, with an additional $ 500 per dependent child. An envelope of $ 350 billion in small business loans is also planned.

How to distribute a huge extra $ 500 billion to help businesses is more problematic. 75 billion could be immediately mobilized in the form of loans, 50 of which to airlines on the verge of cessation of activity, due to a lack of passengers. However, the companies had pleaded for non-reimbursable direct aid, in exchange for promises not to dismiss their staff.

The proposed loan scheme gives the Department of Transportation the right to demand minimum services and limits on the compensation of company executives. In addition, according to the same scheme, 8 billion would go to air cargo carriers. 17 billion would be allocated to “companies critical to maintaining national security”.

$ 425 billion remaining would go to the treasury

The remaining $ 425 billion would go to the Treasury to decide with the Federal Reserve to make loans, provide loan guarantees, or other investments under programs to provide “liquidity to the system. that supports credit to businesses, states and municipalities. “

It is this pool of funds that must give the Fed guarantees from the federal government to cover possible losses from its direct lending operations to private companies.

The panic of recent days has indeed dried up the liquidity of the bond market on which American local authorities depend. If the Fed can intervene directly, once this law is adopted, serious financial difficulties in cities and states hit by contagion would be avoided.

Authorized shareholdings in companies

There remain the questions of the conditions for granting loans or loan guarantees that would be made by banks to firms like Boeing. The Republicans agree to prohibit subsidized companies from buying back their shares on the market for two years. A freeze on their workforce at mid-March level is also required, as well as a ban on salary increases for company executives.

The Treasury will also have the right to take equity stakes in the rescued firms, but they will not have voting rights. The issue of bonds convertible into shares and stock options is also possible. The objective is to allow the taxpayer to benefit from the appreciation of the shares when companies emerge from the recession, as in 2009 with the privatization of General Motors.

Democrats are reluctant to let small committees of the Treasury and the Fed decide in the rush to allocate massive amounts of public funds to private interests. They ask that the experience of the massive business assistance plan in 2009 be retained. They want that, like 11 years ago, inspection mechanisms guarantee a certain transparency in decisions.

Democratic leaders are also demanding explicit guarantees to protect the agreements negotiated with the unions, particularly in the area of ​​pension funding.

While populist voices in both parties rise to denounce public aid to companies, the solution consisting in delegating to the Treasury the distribution of massive aid allows elected officials to tell their voters that they have not voted for save this or that “big business” and leave it directly to the Trump administration