Connecticut Police Flies Pandemic Drone to Monitor COVID-19 Symptoms and Social Distancing

The Westport Police Department in Connecticut will fly “pandemic drones” to monitor if residents have fevers or other health symptoms of coronavirus. This aims to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus and check whether if residents observe social distancing.

Westport is a town in Fairfield County, which is the nearest county to New York. Fairfield now has 8,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is the epicenter for the outbreak in Connecticut.

“One of the major problems for cities and towns like Westport in managing and responding to a pandemic like the COVID-19 virus, is finding out who could be infected and how widespread the disease has spread,” said Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe adding examining causal symptoms could help do this.

According to Draganfly, an aerospace company that manufactures the pandemic drones, the devices will have special sensors and computer vision systems. These allow drones to quickly detect COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, rapid heartbeats, and high blood pressure using deep learning algorithms from up to 190 feet in the air.

This could help provide better health monitoring for high-risk groups, including the elderly or those with pre-existing health concerns.

In a press release, Draganfly also stated the drones could also examine social distancing in public areas like beaches, train stations, parks, and shopping centers as certain conditions can be detected from 190-feet away.

The device reads biometrics in its analysis process. Its software can provide significant data, which can be used to understand patterns in a community allowing users to react efficiently to new or on-going health threats.

“The Westport Police Department, along with first responders around the world are looking for effective ways to ease the spread of COVID-19 and keep their communities safe,” said Foti Koskinas Westport Chief of Police.

Koskinas also said the drone technology enhances the safety of the police and the public. It is being tested by the Westport police as part of their “Flatten the Curve Pilot Program.”

“The concept of using drones remains a go-to technology for reaching the most remote areas with little to no manpower needed.”

Meanwhile, the police also assured the public that the drone will not go into individual private yards, and it does not employ facial recognition in the protection of their privacy rights.

Draganfly manufactures Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for commercial use. It has been chosen by the Australian authorities to provide engineering, integration, and distribution assistance “for immediate deployment of the drone technology.”

With an initial budget of $1.5 million, Draganfly developed the surveillance device with the help of the University of South Australia, Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group, and healthcare data services company Vital Intelligence Inc.

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell said the system can be used to “help establish an early warning system.”

A former World Health Organization official Jack Chow said that new technologies are needed to detect and track outbreaks worldwide. “Critical inventions can be deployed sooner and with greater effectiveness,” said Chow.

Recently, various organizations have offered unusual approaches to making needed medical supplies and technologies.

