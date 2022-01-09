Consumer borrowing in the United States has increased for the first time in more than two decades.

Consumer borrowing in the United States has increased for the first time in 20 years.

Revolving credit is also at its highest level since 1998.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to data released late Friday by the Federal Reserve, consumer credit in the United States increased 11% on an annual basis in November, the largest monthly increase in 20 years.

In November, consumer credit increased by (dollar)39.9 billion to reach (dollar)4.4 trillion, which is closely linked to consumer spending and confidence.

The gain in October was revised from (dollar)16.9 billion to (dollar)16.1 billion, despite market expectations of a (dollar)19.5 billion increase.

In November, revolving credit, which includes credit cards, increased by 23.4 percent, the highest level since 1998.

According to the data, nonrevolving credit increased by 7.2 percent last month, including auto and student loans.