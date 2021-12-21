Turkey’s consumer confidence dropped in December.

In December, Turkey’s consumer confidence dropped.

Consumer%20confidence%20fell%203.1%%20month%20over%20month%20to%2068.9%20in%20December, according to official data.

ANKARA (TURKEY) ANKARA (TURKEY) ANKARA (TURKEY

Consumer confidence in Turkey fell for the third month in a row in December, according to the country’s statistical authority on Tuesday.

According to TurkStat, the consumer%20confidence%20index%20fell%20to%2068.9%%20this%20month,%20down%203.1%%20from%2071.1%20in%20November.

The index is an important indicator of the economy’s overall performance because it reflects people’s attitudes toward their financial situation and the general economy, as well as their spending and saving habits.

All sub-indices fell during the month, with the financial situation expectation for the next 12 months dropping the most.

According to TurkStat, “Household financial situation expectations for the next 12-month period fell by 5.3 percent to 65.2 in December from 68.9 in November.”

The household financial situation index fell 3.6 percent to 54.1 in the month compared to the previous year.

In December, the overall economic situation expectation index fell 2.2 percent month over month to 66.7.

“Assessment of spending money on durable goods index over the next 12 months decreased by 1.9 percent to 89.6 in December compared to the previous 12-month period, which was 91.4 in November,” it said.

The consumer confidence index ranges from 0-200, with higher numbers indicating a more optimistic outlook and lower numbers indicating a more pessimistic outlook, based on survey results.