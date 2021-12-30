Consumers could save £4.2 billion under new insurance rules.

Consumers will save £4.2 billion thanks to new insurance rules.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s reforms come after a review found that many insurers were raising renewal rates.

Insurers will be prohibited from charging existing customers a higher rate for renewing their home or auto insurance than they would pay if they were a new customer under new insurance rules that take effect on January 1, 2022.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is implementing new rules that are expected to save consumers £4.2 billion over the next ten years.

The FCA’s reforms come after a review found that many insurers were raising their prices for renewing customers year after year, a practice known as price walking.

Price walking distorted the entire insurance market, resulting in higher prices for loyal customers as well as higher prices for new customers.

Many companies offered low-cost insurance to attract new customers, who then paid more as time went on if they renewed their policies.

Insurers used sophisticated algorithms to target their best offers at customers who were less likely to switch in the future.

“Our interventions will make the insurance market fairer and work better,” Sheldon Mills, executive director of the FCA’s Consumers and Competition division, said.

Consumers who stay with an insurer can no longer be penalized.

You can still shop around for a better deal, but you won’t have to change just to avoid paying a loyalty fee.

“We’re keeping a close eye on how insurers react to our new rules to ensure that consumers reap the benefits of a more competitive insurance market.”

The FCA’s reform package, which goes into effect in January, also includes new rules that make it easier for customers to cancel their policy’s automatic renewal and require insurance companies to demonstrate that their products provide fair value to customers.

