Consumers don’t think it can get any worse: Morning Brief

And so is the recovery.

The US economy is in recession.

Take a look out of your window and this reality is clearly visible.

Companies are closed, there is no data traffic. Efforts to curb the spread of the novel corona virus have forced economic activity to cease.

First quarter GDP data released on Wednesday confirmed this slowdown. Economic growth shrank by 4.8% on an annual basis in the first quarter of the year. This is the largest drop since 2008.

Many economists expect the revision of this data to show an even greater decline in the first quarter in the coming months. Second quarter GDP will be more shocking as economists generally forecast growth growth of more than 30% or 40%.

But unlike recessions that result from excesses in the economy, this recession is a choice.

“The vigorous measures we take as a country to control the spread of the virus have abruptly brought much of the economy to a standstill,” Jerome Powell, Fed chairman, said in a press conference Wednesday.

“Many companies have closed, people have been asked to stay at home, and basic social interactions are severely restricted. People are putting their lives and livelihoods back at considerable economic and personal costs. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” The steep decline in GDP in the first quarter is not a Surprise, “said Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro.” We can see that the crater formation of the economy now has the desired result: hospital stays are falling. ” Every day Net hospital stays in New York State, for example, have been declining for more than two weeks in a row. (Unfortunately, new hospital stays are stable.) “Data-reactid =” 27 “>” The sharp drop in GDP in the first quarter is no surprise, “said Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro.” We can see that the crater formation of the economy has its wish. “Result now: hospital stays are falling.” Every day Net hospital stays in New York State, for example, have been declining for more than two weeks in a row. (Unfortunately, new hospital stays are stable.)

The tennis court in the park of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Minneapolis remains closed and locked due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Some recreational restrictions in Minnesota have been lifted, including golf, which requires social detachment. (AP Photo / Jim Mone) More

And how well the economy recovers from this downturn will also be a decision that is in the hands of policy makers like Powell and his colleagues in the Treasury and Congress.

“As long as the political decision-makers do not lose their nerve or make a political mistake, e.g. For example, if there is no aid to fluctuating states and communities, there is no reason why the economy should suffer from a deep, widespread downturn that corresponds to the definition of depression. RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas said in a note released on Wednesday. “It is a choice, not a fate.”

For its part, the Federal Reserve has tried swiftly and vigorously to boost the economy and keep the markets functioning.

Although Powell said on Wednesday, the Fed cannot deliver all the economic answers and single-handedly ensure a robust, well-balanced recovery in the months and years ahead.

“This is the time to use the great financial strength of the United States to do what we can to support the economy and try to keep the economy’s longer-term production capacity as low as possible,” Powell said in a press conference on Wednesday.

But, as Powell emphasized, the Fed’s authority allows for great lending power. It is Congress that approves the expenses needed to guide us through this crisis.

“Powell reiterated that the path of the virus and government responses will determine the course of economic activity in the coming months,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief US financial economist at Oxford Economics.

“[Powell] strongly endorsed the continuing large fiscal incentives that provide financial support to affected households and businesses and encouraged further federal spending. However, when it reiterated that the Fed has the power to lend to businesses and consumers, Congress has the “purchasing power” to directly support the private sector.

By Myles Udland, Reporter and co-anchor of The finals.

What to see today

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “economy“data-reactid =” 49 “>economy

8:30 am ET: Personal income, March (-1.7% expected, + 0.6% in February)

8:30 am ET: Personal expenses, March (-4.2% expected, + 0.2% in February)

8:30 AM ET: Initial jobless claims, week of April 25 (3.5 million expected, 4.427 million previously)

8:30 a.m.ET: Continued claims, week through April 18 (15,976 before)

8:30 a.m.ET: employment cost index, 1st quarter (+ 0.6% expected, + 0.7% in 4th quarter 2019)

9:45 a.m. ET: MNI Chicago PMI, April (36.0 expected, 47.8 in March)

9:45 a.m.ET: Bloomberg Consumer Comfort, week through April 26 (41.4 before)

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Merits“data-reactid =” 58 “>Merits

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Pre-market“data-reactid =” 59 “>Pre-market

6 a.m. ET: Dunkin Brands (DNKN) is expected to post a profit of 62 cents per share on sales of $ 313.12 million

7 a.m. ET: Twitter (TWTR) is expected to post a profit of 11 cents per share on sales of $ 878.11 million

7 a.m. ET: Comcast (CMCSA) is expected to post a profit of 69 cents per share on sales of $ 26.93 billion

7 a.m. ET: MC Donalds (MCD) is expected to post adjusted earnings of $ 1.57 per share on sales of $ 4.65 billion

7 a.m. ET: Kraft Heinz (KHC) is expected to post a profit of 54 cents per share on sales of $ 6.14 billion

7:30 a.m.ET: American Airlines (AAL) is expected to post a loss of $ 2.16 per share on sales of $ 9.15 billion

Other notable reports: Cigna (CI), Altria (MO), Dow Inc. (DOW), Molson Coors (TAP), tapestry (TPR), Kellogg (K)

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Post market“data-reactid =” 68 “>Post market

4 p.m. ET: Amazon (AMZN) is expected to post $ 6.31 per share on sales of $ 73.42 billion

4 p.m. ET: Gilead (GILD) is expected to post earnings of $ 1.59 per share on sales of $ 5.37 billion

4:05 p.m. ET: Visa (V) is expected to post earnings of $ 1.35 per share on sales of $ 5.80 billion

4:30 p.m. ET: Apple (AAPL) is expected to post earnings of $ 2.09 per share on sales of $ 54 billion

Other notable reports: MGM resorts (MGM), Whirlpool (WHR)

The Apple Q2 2020 results are about assessing corona virus damage [Yahoo Finance]