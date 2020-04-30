Containment: the French out-of-home beer market could decline by 30% to 40% in 2020

The beer market is expected to experience a sharp decline in France this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Outside the home (hotels, cafes, restaurants) it should drop by at least 30% to 40%, in particular due to containment measures, predicts the brewer Kronenbourg, leader in beer in the country.

“There are several scenarios circulating. But we imagine that we have an impact that is at least 30% to 40% of our activity over the year, “said Thierry Caloin, vice president of Kronenbourg sales in charge of out-of-home consumption (CHD).

The main reason for this announced decline: the closure of out-of-home consumption places such as cafes, hotels and restaurants, and whose prospects for reopening remain unclear. They represent around 35% of beer sales in France, according to the professional association Brasseurs de France, and “between 25% and 30% of Kronenbourg’s turnover”, according to Thierry Caloin. “This does not look good,” added Maxime Costilhes, general manager of Brasseurs de France, without however giving figures.

To support this essential outlet for the sector, Kronenbourg launched a month ago, with around sixty companies, including the main brewers, the “J’aimemonbistrot” platform. It allows consumers to financially support their favorite bistro by pre-ordering drinks to bring them some cash. “Slightly less than 7,000 establishments” have applied, a third of which are now likely to receive donations, according to Thierry Caloin. “19,000 drinks have already been purchased for a total amount of 1.2 million euros. “Today, on average, a point of sale has been able to supplement its cash flow by € 600,” he added.

Retail sales do not make up for losses

Currently, sales of beer in large retailers “are increasing by 6%”, he notes. A welcome postponement of consumption, but “totally disconnected from what we lose today in consumption outside the home”. Kronenbourg, whose Obernai brewery in Alsace is located in the middle of a region very affected by the coronavirus pandemic, was forced to reduce its production and “did not necessarily profit” from this report, insists he an example.

Kronenbourg, which also owns the 1664, Grimbergen and Tourtel brands, was bought in 2008 by the Danish group Carlsberg.

