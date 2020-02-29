Corona beer faces a crisis in the United States after the virus spread

New York, USA (CNN) – Corona Beer has not made any changes to its ads despite the name’s similarity to the new Corona virus, which has caused dozens of illnesses in the United States.

The well-known beer production company in the United States said in a statement on Friday that its customers “understand that there is no link between the virus and our work.”

“Corona’s sales remain very strong and we appreciate the continued support of our fans,” Constance Brands spokeswoman Stephanie McGowan told CNN.

The famous beer company is spending about $ 40 million to launch one of its new products, coinciding with the spread of the new Corona virus, while the tweet of a new company announcement sparked criticism after using the phrase “will go ashore soon”.

Ad critics, who called it “tasteful”, have called for a few weeks of advertising slash, while polls appear this week that the Corona brand is experiencing a “negative buzz”.

Public Relations 5W said that 38% of Americans would not buy corona “under any circumstances”, while 14% said, according to a survey of 737 beer consumers, that they would not consume it in public places.

In another study by YouGov, the company found that consumers’ intention to purchase Corona beer fell to its lowest level in two years.

Constellation Brands shares fell 8% Thursday, although the entire stock market fell sharply as fear of spreading the Corona virus spread.

The number of cases of coronavirus in the world rose by more than 83 thousand and 500 people, while the deaths reached about 3 thousand people.