Corona incurs major sovereign funds $ 67 billion

The world’s largest sovereign wealth funds have incurred losses of about $ 67 billion since the start of the year, due to the impact of the Corona Virus crisis on their major holdings.

Much of that, about $ 40 billion, came from stakes in unit holdings of the China Investment Corporation in Chinese financial institutions such as the China Construction Bank and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Bank of China and the Agricultural Bank of China, according to calculations by Javier Kababi, director of sovereign wealth research at the Center. IE Governance for Change.

Kababi analyzed data from 15 different funds with an initial investment of more than $ 1 billion, to estimate unrealized losses.

“Some of the big stakes were bought during the global financial crisis and those stakes in European banks like Barclays and Credit Suisse were suffering,” he said.

The Qatar Investment Authority purchased Credit Suisse during 2008 and currently holds a share of 5.21%, while the Norwegian Fund owns 4.98%, and the Qatar Authority holds 5.87% in Barclays, according to Refinitiv data.

Singapore’s Temasek Holdings owns 16% in Standard Chartered, an investment it started in 2006 before the financial crisis.

The shares of the three banks are down between 39 and 49% since the beginning of the year.

The market turmoil comes at a time when funds dependent on oil income are awash with a collapse in crude prices, the main source of revenue for their domestic economies.

The Institute of International Finance said in its estimates last month that sovereign wealth funds may see their assets decrease in losses, most of which will come from stock market declines and the rest from exemptions by governments that need more liquidity.

However, some funds are still looking for deals. The Saudi Public Investment Fund has formed stakes in four European oil companies: Royal Dutch Shell, French Total, Norwegian Equinor and Italy’s Eni, as well as 8.2% in Carnival Corp. for cruises.

Kababi explained that the investments that appear to be bearing fruit amid the comprehensive closures of huge sectors of the global economy are those in warehouse and logistics companies.

“A lot of warehouses around the world, especially in Europe, are funded by sovereign wealth funds and the trend towards electronic commerce supports with this crisis … many emerging companies that work to deliver food or others are controlled by sovereign funds such as Uber, Jarab and Didi.”

The Saudi Public Investment Fund owns 4.27% of Uber, according to the latest Refinitiv data, which dates back to December. The fund allocated $ 45 billion to the Softbank Vision Fund of $ 100 billion, which in turn is also a contributor to Uber.