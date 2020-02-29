Corona virus has come to the US and lawsuits will not be far behind

(Bloomberg Opinion) – The coronavirus called Covid-19 has spread beyond its origins in Wuhan, China, and has arrived on the shores of the United States. I am a law professor and not an epidemiologist. My thoughts immediately turned to how the law would affect America’s collective response to a broader pandemic – and what the power of the government will mean for individual rights under the Constitution.

This question could soon become urgent. I recently interviewed Marc Lipsitch, the brilliant epidemiologist who runs the Center for Dynamics of Communicable Diseases at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health for my podcast. Lipsitch told me very calmly that based on past pandemics and current information, 40-70% of the world’s adults are likely to intercept the virus without strong countermeasures. Between one and two percent of them could die.

These are terrifying numbers. A pandemic of this magnitude and efforts to contain it would likely lead to heated debates about civil liberties and legal action. There has already been a lawsuit and there will likely be more. (After all, it’s the American way.)

In China, where the government is not burdened by a constitutional tradition that protects civil liberties, or by an independent judiciary that oversees the executive, the government appears to have been able to order people to stay at home and get them to Listening to move. But would US citizens do the same?

We have already seen a lawsuit over Covid-19 in California. When the federal government, in collaboration with state health officials, decided to quarantine Americans infected with Covid-19 overseas in a decommissioned psychiatric facility in Costa Mesa, California, local officials went to the federal court to try to stop it , Think of it as the ultimate NIMBY suit.

The relevant legal framework does not provide the city with a very solid basis to block the plan. It is a general principle of local law that cities are created by and are subordinate to the state government. As long as the state of California says it agrees to the plan and agrees with the federal government, the city is certain to lose. The same applies to all other cities that want to oppose state and federal officials.

This is partly because the President clearly has the authority to declare a national health emergency and to order quarantines. This power comes from Congress and is conferred on the President by Robert T. Stafford’s Disaster Relief and Emergency Aid Act. As the name suggests, this is the same law that the President can use to explain disaster relief emergencies. President Donald Trump called on this power in late January when he declared a public health emergency and ordered the quarantine of Americans returning from areas of China where Covid-19 had already spread. Quarantines can also be approved by the general surgeon, who is expressly empowered to do so by federal law.

But that doesn’t mean that states have to obey. As legal professor Michael Dorf emphasized in a constitutional overview of the topic he wrote in 2014, the federal government cannot officially order civil servants to follow their guidelines if they do not want to cooperate. If a state wanted to refuse to cooperate with the federal government, it could possibly present a more convincing case than the plaintiffs on the Costa Mesa.

However, in the real world of an actual pandemic, it is very likely that states will work with the federal government and even put their public health and police officers under federal control – something they can do.

Individuals who could go to court to contest a quarantine order would almost certainly lose. The pinnacle of government power is to respond to an immediate threat to the life and limb of citizens.

By definition, quarantine restricts the freedom of movement of people who are completely innocent of any wrongdoing to promote the general good of preventing further infections. The Supreme Court doctrine stipulates that essentially all of our individual freedoms can be suspended if the government has a vested interest in it and if its actions are closely tailored to that goal. The slowdown in a pandemic is a textbook example of imperative government interest. and quarantine is probably the narrowest method available to do this in the middle of an outbreak.

The story goes on