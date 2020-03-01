Corona virus live ticker: +++ 00:26 Scholz: economic stimulus package would be possible +++

According to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Germany is prepared for the fight against the corona virus. If there are serious upheavals in the global economy, Germany can react to it, says Scholz of “Welt am Sonntag”. When asked about an economic stimulus package, he says: “If the situation requires such an impulse, we also have the means to launch an economic stimulus program.”

+++ 23:48 virus reaches Ireland and Luxembourg +++

A first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ireland and Luxembourg. This was announced by the health ministries of the two countries. In both cases, the victims were said to have been in Italy before.

+++ 22:52 Trump: “USA are prepared for everything”

President Donald Trump believes that further cases of coronavirus in the United States are likely. The government is prepared for all scenarios, Trump said at a press conference after the first death in the United States. Trump wants to meet with representatives of pharmaceutical companies on Monday to talk about possible vaccines. Because of the spread of the lung disease, the United States is also considering restrictions on entry to the border with Mexico.

+++ 22:31 More than 1000 coronavirus infected in Italy +++

The number of people infected with the new corona virus in Italy rose to 1128 a week after the outbreak became known. 29 people died, according to Angelo Borrelli, head of civil protection in Rome. Eight people died as a result of Covid 19 disease in one day. Six patients died in Lombardy in northern Italy, Borrelli said. There the Sars-CoV-2 wave first came to light. Two people died in the Emilia-Romagna region. 50 patients are now healthy again. Meanwhile, the first regions that closed schools because of the coronavirus crisis plan to start teaching again next week. Students in the three hardest hit regions – Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto – are said to remain at home.

+++ 21:34 Turkey prohibits flights to and from Italy, South Korea and Iraq +++

Turkey has banned all flights to and from Italy, South Korea and Iraq. That is part of the measures against the spread of the novel corona virus, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. Turkey had previously banned flights to Iran and China. The ban for the three other countries applies from midnight at night to Sunday.

+++ 20:58 First coronavirus case in Lower Saxony +++

A first coronvirus case has been confirmed in Lower Saxony. This was announced by the Lower Saxony Ministry of Health. In the Hanover region, a 68-year-old man who had previously been in northern Italy was infected. The patient from Uetze was isolated and, according to the authorities, is in good condition. Health Minister Carola Reimann wants to provide further details on Sunday. The state health office and the Robert Koch Institute continue to classify the risk for the population in Lower Saxony of being infected with the new type of corona virus as low to moderate. A detailed report on the new coronavirus cases in Germany can be found here.

