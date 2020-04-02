Corona virus pandemic is ruining prospects for electric car manufacturers like Tesla

With Elon Musk’s three major Detroit and Tesla automakers manufacturing fans to support efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the move to electronic and autonomous cars has undoubtedly suffered a major setback.

On the one hand, no electric and hybrid cars are currently being manufactured, as the facilities are being decommissioned to support social distancing. Who knows when car production will restart. It is also unclear what the demand for these often more expensive cars will be when consumers try to make up their bills later this year after being released in the spring.

In the meantime, automakers have temporarily stopped investing in the technology that will power the cars of the future (not to mention a good deal of their advertising for them).

And last but not least, the slump in oil prices, which in some parts of the country has led to gasoline prices below $ 1.00 a gallon, makes it more attractive for people to own a car with a good, old-fashioned gas engine.

If you summarize all these factors, you see a completely different way for electric and autonomous cars, which look to the future in the coming years.

“There was a setback,” said Mark Fields, TPG Global’s senior advisor and former Ford CEO, at Yahoo Finance’s The First Trade. Fields is credited with putting Ford on the track as CEO from 2014 to 2017 to play aggressively in the future of electric and autonomous cars.

Add fields: “If you like, this will be another victim of COVID-19, in which an environment in which you have purchasing power for consumers will be severely affected. And the fact that electronic cars are still considered luxury items because they are more expensive than internal combustion engines. “

Fields is also cautious of how major automakers will redistribute funds during the eventual restoration of autonomous vehicle technology.

“It doesn’t make sense for an automaker to spend the same pace on the autonomous future if your top priority is to survive the non-autonomous present.” So these investments will slow down, ”added Fields.

Outdated forecasts for electric cars

The next shoe that should at least fall from an investor’s perspective is Wall Street, which sets its long-term growth forecasts for electric cars in the long term given the corona virus pandemic. Analysts could also make profit adjustments for the three major automakers to account for depreciation on investments in electric cars and autonomous cars.

Remember, it’s these rosy sales forecasts that have underpinned rallies in electric car stocks like Tesla in particular. Take JPMorgan’s projections as a prime example.

JPMorgan estimates that hybrid electric cars will account for 30% of all vehicle sales by 2025. JPMorgan estimates that by then, plug-in electric cars are expected to have a market share of 7.7% in the auto industry.

This long-term research was published at the end of 2018. And it appears to be completely out of date after the corona virus and in a world of $ 20 a barrel of oil. Be ready for another reset of the rating, electric car bulls.

