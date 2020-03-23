Corona virus: Social partners negotiate solution on site

Of the 94,000 employees in the Construction industry are still around 45,000 workers construction sites active. The four largest construction groups Strabag, Porr, Swietelsky and Habau rely on short-time work. The social partners of Construction industry a Corona solution has been under construction since last Wednesday. Three Key issues must be clarified.

“The first question is, how do the workers get on that construction site with a minimum distance of one meter. It’s a huge problem, ”says construction unionist Josef Muchitsch to the COURIER. “The second problem is what work is reasonable where the distance is not less than one meter. The third problem is, what do we do with the current legal situation, that is with threatening penalties and compensation payments. “

Today, in the afternoon, the social partners want to present their solutions. Minister of Social Affairs Rudolf Anschober invited her to present her suggestions.

“My suggestion is that a construction site regulation is needed that clearly regulates when it is reasonable to continue working and when it is not,” says the trade unionist. “Wherever it is no longer reasonable, the companies must be released from liability and not be paved when work ceases to be subject to penalty and damage claims. They are currently receiving legal letters, forcing them to continue working. ”

To Easter but there will be more construction sites be shut down. “There are black sheep, which today have 500 workers construction sites and continue to work at full throttle. It shouldn’t be, ”says Muchich. “I already have jobs in the construction sites like the electrician, the tiler or the installer, where it is feasible to carry out the work while maintaining the safety distance. “