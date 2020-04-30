Coronavirus: 268 deaths in 24 hours in Spain, lowest daily balance since March 20

The decline continues in Spain. The country has recorded 268 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest toll since March 20, bringing the total to 24,543, according to the health ministry.

Spain, with 47 million inhabitants, is the fourth most affected in the world, behind the United States, Italy and Great Britain. It is also one of the countries with the highest contagion with a total of 212,126 confirmed cases, but the ministry constantly revises this figure.

The day before, Wednesday, the country had registered 301 deaths in 24 hours. The daily death toll, gradually decreasing, was passed Monday above 300. The health authorities believe to have crossed the peak of the pandemic on April 2 when they had recorded 950 deaths in 24 hours.

The authorities have been highlighting for a few days the fact that the number of new daily cases is now lower than that of new healings, which illustrates the positive development of the epidemic.