Coronavirus: a European air bridge to Africa

Masks, gel, medical equipment, medicines … In total, 8 tonnes of equipment and 75 members from fifteen NGOs boarded the Lyon-Saint-Exupéry airport last night in the initial flight of the first European humanitarian airlift open to Africa. Direction Bangui, in the Central African Republic, where the Covid-19 adds to insecurity and violence, for this first flight which will be followed by others to Burkina Faso or Haiti with 32 tonnes of equipment. These flights have been “an emergency” since the border barriers fell on the Covid-19 epidemic.

“It is a question of showing the humanitarian solidarity of the European Union and of demonstrating the need to encourage the transport of humanitarian goods and personnel”, summarizes the European Commissioner in charge of crises, Janez Lenarcic, at the head of the convoy.

Countries “in denial”

For Handicap International, the Lyons NGO at the origin of the operation, “it is a question of bringing logistical support to the teams on site and renewing the collaborators, going to contact the populations to teach them the gestures barrier ”, explains Manuel Patrouillard, Managing Director, whose teams on the ground point out a worrying presence of the Covid.

Solidarités International, through the voice of its director of operations, Alexandre Giraud, also involved, effectively describes "the health centers and the morgues saturated because of the Covid in Chad".