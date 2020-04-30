Coronavirus Aftermath: Mental Health Problems Increase; Global Starvation at the End of 2020, Experts Predict

Have you ever think about what’s next after Coronavirus? The United Nations (UN) recently warns each country of a possible event of global starvation, in just a matter of months. As predicted, at the end of 2020, over 130 million people will be pushed to famine due to the disease. Meanwhile, the different report states that a lasting mental health problem occurs now on people staying in their homes in the United States due to the experienced unemployment and loss of jobs.

On Apr. 30, coronavirus does not just affect our bodies but even our minds. According to Fox News, in more than 30 million Americans that were forced to stay in their homes and lose their jobs, mental health problems also increase over time.

Dr. Charles Herrick, chair of psychiatry at Nuvance Health, warns Americans that mental health problems may occur to anyone in today’s pandemic, and it could leave a lasting impact even the disease is gone.

“Based on what we know from past crises we’ve lived through, there’s usually a spike in the need for people to touch base with a mental health professional,” said Herrick. “They want to know if they’re OK, or if they need help. Most people are OK and just need that reassurance.”

Interestingly, Dr. Herrick explains that most of the people that experience job losses do not just go to a psychiatrist. To cure the mental health issue, people go back to work. Unfortunately, with a recent status, no one is allowed to do this– making it worse for a person’s mental health.

One tip that Dr. Herrick said is to allow yourself to get in touch with the people surrounding you.

“We rely heavily on these relationships to feel good about ourselves,” he said. “Without these connections, we can experience social and sensory deprivation, which can have a negative impact on mental health. Fortunately, this pandemic happened at a time when technology is available to help us stay connected. Without it, we’d see far more psychological damage than we do today.”

A possibility for global famine after 2020

Meanwhile, the mental health problem is not the only issue to think about once coronavirus ends. The U.N. reveals that within the next months, possible multiple famines may occur worldwide.

“While dealing with a COVID-19 pandemic, we are also on the brink of a hunger pandemic,” David Beasley told the U.N.’s security council. “There is also a real danger that more people could potentially die from the economic impact of COVID-19 than from the virus itself.”

An estimated number of 135 million people might face starvation if the virus and lockdown won’t be terminated soon. This number will be added to the 821 million already facing famine for quite some time now– having a total of 1 billion people starved at the end of the year.

Ten countries were identified by the U.N. to have a potential case of famine during or after coronavirus. These are Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Nigeria, and Haiti.

“These countries may face an excruciating trade-off between saving lives or livelihoods or, in a worst-case scenario, saving people from the coronavirus to have them die from hunger,” the report said.

