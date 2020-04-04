Coronavirus: air traffic suffers its biggest decline since September 11

Heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, passenger air traffic collapsed by 14.1% worldwide in February, compared with the previous year, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said on Thursday.

This is “the biggest drop in traffic since September 11,” said Iata in a statement, stressing the effect of “the collapse of domestic travel to China” and “the sharp drop in demand. international travel to and from the Asia-Pacific region ”. The reason: government travel restrictions on the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The new coronavirus, reported at the end of December by Chinese authorities to the World Health Organization (WHO), officially infected nearly a million people and claimed the lives of more than 48,000 people worldwide to date.

In the absence of a vaccine or treatment, confinement remains the most effective way to curb the spread of the virus for the time being. Half of the world’s population is forced to stay at home or forced to do so, while many planes are grounded due to traffic restrictions related to the coronavirus.

“The biggest crisis the industry has ever known”

The Air France-KLM group has thus announced that it will have to carry out a new savings plan, reduce its investments and keep a large part of its aircraft on the ground. The low-cost airline Easyjet has decided to ground its entire fleet for an indefinite period.

The 14.1% drop in global passenger traffic (international and national) is “severe, but for carriers in the Asia-Pacific region, the drop was 41%. And it is only getting worse, ”said Iata director general Alexandre de Juniac, quoted in the press release.

“It is without a doubt the biggest crisis the sector has ever known,” he points out. The crisis is expected to deprive the global airline industry of $ 252 billion in revenue this year, according to the federation.

International passenger traffic also fell sharply, falling 10.1% in February compared to the same period in 2019. This was the largest drop since the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic that hit 774 deaths worldwide in 2002-2003.

As for national passenger traffic, it fell by 20.9% in February at an annual rate, weighed down by the collapse of Chinese air traffic (-83.6%), the largest decline since Iata began to follow the market in 2000.