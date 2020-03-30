Coronavirus: at Le Creusot, creators of cuddly toys make caps for caregivers

There are not only the masks that can be missing in health establishments … At Jean Mermoz hospital in Lyon (Rhône), caps were also lacking. So Clémentine, a nurse, had the idea to contact the company of the “Nin Nin” of Creusot (Saône-et-Loire) to ask her if, by chance, she could not make caps with scraps of tissue . She did it on Instagram, because, mom, she follows the account of the small family company that produces childcare items. “We didn’t hesitate for a second! “, Claim Clémence Berruyer and her companion Nicolas Courrège, the creators of” Nin Nin “. “We said to ourselves that if we were able to make cuddly toys, we were going to succeed in making caps. »100% free production.

From patterns found on the Internet

They therefore looked for a pattern on the Internet and, since all nurses and emergency nurses do not have the same head, they produced them in several sizes. Inevitably, the caps thus made and “made in Creusot” are more colorful than those which are usually delivered to hospitals. “We are putting on color in this very sad period, it can’t hurt!” “, Smiles Clémence and Nicolas.